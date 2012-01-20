Jason Wu’s Kitty Gets Frisky In The Studio (VIDEO)

Oh, how we love Jason Wu.

Just in time for spring, the mega-talented designer is stepping into retail for the masses with his latest Jason Wu for Target line which consists of greatwomenswear pieces and a range of handbags at super affordable prices.

In the new quirky commercial (which you can check out down below), Wu is working diligently and decides to leave the room for a cup ofjoewhen a black cat he sketched comes alive and finishes a few of his designs.

Giving us bright, bold colors in his true-to-form ladylike style, Wu has had great success since launching his first collection in 2006. So weexpect the designer’s star quality will grow even more with this new collaboration.

The collection is set to hit stores February 5th, and with great, affordable price points (like dresses at $40 each, and bags ringing in at only $50), we’re sure this collection will sell out fast.