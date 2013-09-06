Jason Wu’s Lingerie-Inspired Spring 2014 Collection: All The Looks

When we think of Jason Wu, glamorous ball gowns come to mind, thanks mostly to Michelle Obama, who chose the designer’s dresses for both inaugural balls. However, we’re willing to go out on a limb and guess we won’t be seeing FLOTUS in many looks from Wu’s Spring 2014 collection—at least not publicly.

The collection managed to fuse sexy lingerie-inspired elements with tailored, chic silhouettes: For every silky nightgown-style dress, floaty sheer caftan, bikini, and peek-a-boo black numbers that recalled retro slips, there were also sleeveless utility jackets and trousers, structured sheaths, and lace-up skirts.

Wu—typically a fan of strong patrician colors like red, navy, and white—softened things up for spring considerably, making every look that much more feminine.

We’re taking bets that the showstopper—a dramatic pale gown worn by Karlie Kloss with an intricate hem—will definitely show up on someone, whether it be Michelle Obama, or a younger Hollywood starlet such as “Mad Men” star Jessica Pare, who sat front and center this season.

