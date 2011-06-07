Jason Wu Resort 2012: Prepare to Fall in Love

The idea of falling in love and Jason Wu Resort 2012 is actually two fold. First, you may literally fall in love with his romantic-for-the-city-girl look at structured florals, short shorts, perfect little sweaters and utterly adorable boyswear looks for girls. Then again, wearing all of these pretty clothes just might also put you in the mood to actually, maybe fall in love.

The Jason Wu line is five years old, but his aesthetic, his commitment to that aesthetic and the precision with which he creates is well beyond Wu’s 28 years. There were pretty floral dresses fit for a modern Daisy Buchanan and a couple of evening looks including a sheer floor sweeping black gown with white flower detail, but that surfer/scuba vibe popped up again for this resort season (See, also: Michael Kors) in black and yellow sporty one piece suiting. The shorts with jackets and maybe a bow tie killed it for me though a perfectly modern approach to resort.