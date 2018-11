Anna may have left early, but that only means she missed out on an excellent resort show. We loved Jason Wu’s collection of simple, floaty frocks and selected pops of bright colors. Now that much more attention will be paid to Mr. Wu, he is certainly not buckling under the pressure. Plus, we always love someone who can remind us that yes; we do want a fuchsia fabric petal coat.

