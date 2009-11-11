Jason Wu: Obama Darling Cooks with Francois Payard

When Jason Wu isn’t designing simple and lovable clothing (First Lady Michelle Obama is a fan!), he’s probably in the kitchen. “I like to try different things. I always go on Epicurious.com or FoodNetwork.com and find new things,” he told Grub Street (so do I!).

Despite his love for baking, he was never able to perfect the art of the macaron. When the people at Food & Wine heard this, they promptly set him up with François Payard to teach him how to make them.

“I just learned how to make macarons from François Payard. He taught me how to make it; we did a story for Food & Wine,” He said. “They heard that I’d been wanting to perfect it for a long time and they said, ‘How would you like him to teach you how to make it?’ And of course, I’m not going to turn that down.” As for his newfound macaron-baking skills, “Well, you know, I had him holding my hand,” he admitted. “I have to see if I can do it myself.”

I found some of my own macaron-making secrets. First, make sure everything you’re working with is the same size, because they work in pairs. Patience is key, since working with still-hot cookies will ruin all of your hard work. Also, if possible, you should measure in weight, which is more accurate than volume.

Here are more tips and tricks for making the classic French treat. Hint: it’s not just the recipe, you have to master the technique.

Hey, Food & Wine, there are a bunch of desserts that I’d like to master!