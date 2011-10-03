Jason Wu is the Latest Designer to Collaborate with Target!

Fresh off the heels of their sold-out collaboration with Missoni, Target has just announced that their latest partner will be none other than Jason Wu. WWD confirmed this after Target gave five hints yesterday on their Twitter as to who the designer was. This is certainly a big change for Wu, and he’s looking forward to it, stating,”The exciting thing about this limited edition collection of affordable women’s wear and accessories is that it allows me to reach a wider audience and bring my designs to people who may not have been able to purchase them before.”

Well, that’s true. Wu’s designs are notoriously expensive — but they’re also notoriously beautiful. The collection he just showed at New York Fashion Week was a unanimous StyleCaster office favorite. His knowledge of the female form and ability to make any silhouette glamorous is rare and I am looking forward to seeing what he comes up with.

But let’s be honest, the real question is this: Will the success of Wu’s lower-end line even hold a candle to the Missoni madness?

The collaboration debuts February 5 and will feature clothing and bags. A teaser clip is below.