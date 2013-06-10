Jason Wu’s New Gig: Hugo Boss Artistic Director

Despite the fact that everyone and their mother has been taking on the role of “creative director” or “artistic director” for some brand or another, it was still a bit of a suprise to hear this morning that designer Jason Wu has been named the artistic director of Hugo Boss’ Boss womenswear label.

According to a statement, the 30-year-old New York-based designer—who launched his eponymous label in 2007 to great success thanks to the help of a woman by the name of Michelle Obama—will be responsible for Boss’ entire womenswear line, including ready-to-wear and accessories.

While we’re aware that Boss is, in fact, a line that designs for both genders, its predominate presence as a menswear label looms large in our minds, so it seems a bit random that a rising designer such as Wu—known for his sexy creations and gorgeous gowns—would align himself with the somewhat businesslike German fashion house, even if it is clearly trying to ramp up its womenswear efforts.

“I have long been a fan of Hugo Boss’ vast tradition and lineage in extraordinary tailoring,” says Wu, who will continue to work on his own line, and plans to debut his first collection for Boss in New York next February. “With the state-of-the-art facilities that are unique to the Hugo Boss design labs, I plan to develop a strong, feminine womenswear collection that reciprocates the brand’s authority in menswear.”

“We are absolutely delighted to have an outstanding talent like Jason Wu on board,” says Hugo Boss CEO Claus Dietrich Lahrs. “This will generate a powerful and creative statement for Boss Womenswear and show our commitment to focus even more on the female side of the brand.”

Clearly, Wu enjoys side projects: Apart from working on his main line, he collaborated with Target in 2012 on an affordable collection of clothing and accessories, and also released a contemporary range, Miss Wu, targeted at younger consumers that’s sold at Nordstrom.

We’re looking forward to seeing whether the designer’s involvement with Boss changes shoppers’ perception of the brand. We’re also looking forward to seeing whether Michelle Obama—still a Jason Wu devotee—will start to rock Boss in the months ahead.

