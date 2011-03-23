Jason Wu Has A Warning For Kate Middleton’s Dress Designer

Jason Wu knows a thing or two about designing a high-profile dress for a national public figure. The Taiwanese American designer shot to fameboth in and out of the fashion circlesafter he created Michelle Obama‘s gown for the Inaugural Ball, and he has a couple of caveats to share with whoever is chosen to make Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, since he or she will certainly face the same fate.

You become a global brand overnight. People outside of fashion know your name, and they get excited about fashion, Wu told WWD. Wu also revealed that he was offered endorsement deals, film and book proposals and television opportunitiesincluding a reality show.

Despite my love for trashy reality TV, and as adorable (read: watchable) as the designer is, I’m really glad that Wu’s World or some iteration thereof was never made. He’s such an incredible talent, and it would’ve been a shame to see him grouped with all of the Project Runway and The Fashion Show contestants who, let’s face it, will probably never get taken seriously for their skills.

His sage words of advice? Embrace the moment of attention, but be prepared to make your next step. Your career is not just about one experience, one hit show. You have to figure out what your next acts are going to be. Wu is quite wise, and if anyone knows that you can’t build a brand on one gorgeous gown alone, it’s him.

Photo via Imaxtree