Jason Wu and Glamour’s Cindi Leive To Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Jason Wu Spring Summer 2010 runway collection.

It’s shaping up to be quite the fashionable guest list for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Along with notable Tinseltown guests like Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Alba’s significant other Cash Warren, Michelle Pfeiffer and Juliana Marguiles (designers start scrambling for A-listers now), there are a bevy of fashion folk set to grace the nation’s most coveted tables. WWD reports that Glamour magazine’s Cindi Leive has a spot, as does Michelle Obama favorite Jason Wu.

With Wu in the House, we’re speculating FLOTUS is going for a Spring 2010 runway confection from the designer du jour. We’ve conjured up some runway outfits that are perfect for the First Lady’s ladylike with a twist style.

But the guest list is yet to be finalized, so watch out for other designers to try and take Wu’s spotlight. Vanity Fair has announced a table but no Vogue and Anna Wintour as of yet. Perhaps the Vogueettes might bring along some designer favorites like Isabel Toledo or Proenza Schouler? We’ll keep you posted.



More Wu selections for MObama. L to R: Spring 2010 collection; Fall 2010 collection.