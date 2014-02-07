Jason Wu Fall 2014: See Every Look From the Effortlessly Sleek Collection

There’s already been much buzz about the Jason Wu show that took place today as part of New York Fashion Week: Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima opened the show, an unexpected model appearance that has editors everyone talking. (Overheard at the StyleCaster offices: “It’s so odd seeing Adriana in a full-fledged suit, and not wearing lingerie.”) Don’t you agree?

Aside from the superstar models sporting the collection (Karlie Kloss closed out the show), the line itself sported a slight nineties-inspired sex appeal, with plenty of black satin, open-back dresses, and oversize silk velvet blazers to go around. There was still very Wu feeling to everything, with an understated, slinky sex appeal (not unlike his collection last season) pulsing throughout the entire collection, constructed

As you look through the gallery of all the looks above, keep in mind which ones you’d like to see Michelle Obama, a very outspoken supporter of the designer, rock at her next big gala.