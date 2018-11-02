Jason Wu’s Collaboration with Eloquii Is Full of Sleek Holiday Style

October has officially come to a close, ushering in what is inarguably the most romantic time of year: the holidays. November and December bring with them all kinds of delicious food, cozy indulgences and time spent with family. Also accompanying this celebratory train? Sleek, sleek holiday style.

Though standard retailers are filled to the brim with snuggly knits, tailored dresses and all kinds of holiday sparkle, the cold-weather collection we can’t take our eyes off of is Jason Wu’s stunning collaboration with Eloquii.

The collection, which debuted on Eloquii’s site on November 1, features a mere 11 pieces: a blazer, a pair of pants, a trench coat and eight dresses. Each piece is structured, chic and sophisticated—a recipe that practically ensures they’ll become a staple in any wardrobe.

As is the case with all of Eloquii’s clothing, Jason Wu’s capsule collection is available in sizes 14 through 28. “It has been exciting to be able to integrate Eloquii’s fit expertise with Jason’s renowned aesthetic to deliver our customers luxury at an accessible price point,” Jodi Arnold, Eloquii’s creative director, told Teen Vogue.

And accessible, it is. The least expensive piece in the collection (the pants) will run you a mere $89.95, and the most expensive (the trench) caps out at $259.95. (The thought of scoring Jason Wu for less than $500 should be enough to set anyone’s fashion-loving heart a-flutter.)

The entire collection is available on Eloquii’s site right now, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. Check out the limited-edition capsule, and get shopping—your favorite new holiday look awaits.

Sequin Wrap Gown, $179.95 at Eloquii

Tux Blazer, $119.95 at Eloquii

Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Dress, $119.95 at Eloquii