Jason Wu Dresses Obama

In perhaps her chicest move yet, Michelle Obama selected a youthful white Jason Wu dress fresh off the spring 2009 runways for her appearance on The Barbara Walters Special. Wu is one of my personal favorite up-and-comers–his spring collection was especially covetable–so this makes Mrs. Obama’s fashion cred go up more than a few notches in my book. Between her past choices (Thakoon! Erickson Beamon! Narciso!) and this most recent stunner, it seems we’re in for a stylish term to rival even a certain Mrs. Kennedy.

Even more interesting is the fact that the L.A. Times reported last month that Michelle became familiar with Wu’s clothes through Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley. Could Talley be the mystery-advisor behind the First-Lady-Elect’s now-famous fashion choices? Although the larger-than-life Talley denies it, it seems to me that it would explain her uncanny insider knowledge of fashion’s darlings.

As for Wu, here’s to hoping that this appearance helps to launch into the style stratosphere he belongs in.