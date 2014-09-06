Jason Wu Launches Bags with Diane Kruger for Spring

The Friday of New York Fashion Week wasn’t just a big day for Jason Wu because he planned to show his new Spring 2015 collection; it was also a big day because the designer sold a majority stake in his company to investment firm InterLuxe, setting the stage for some serious expansion of the brand in the coming years.

Not only is the designer planning his own New York flagship, according to WWD, but he’s also looking to beef up his e-commerce and accessories businesses.

The accessories push was on full display at the designer’s spring runway show, where Wu presented two new handbags: One, the Diane Bag—created in collaboration with none other than girl crush and style maven Diane Kruger—is a small shoulder bag rendered in leather, python, and crocodile. The other, dubbed the Charlotte tote, featured origami folds and a boxy shape, and was styled as an oversize clutch in the collection. While neither style is reinventing the wheel, per se, they both have “editor bait” written all over them, and are sure to sell briskly.

As for the clothes, Wu stayed squarely in the realm of ‘refined American sportswear,’ showing crisp separates and relaxed-fit dresses—all apparently inspired by the “impeccable style of Charlotte Rampling.” To Wu’s credit, even his relatively simple shirt-dresses seemed sumptuous—though Karlie Kloss may have had something to do with it. Toward the end, some of the collection’s “wow” factor appeared in the form of sequined, disco-like dresses that are sure to make the fashion spreads of the big March fashion issues, if not the red carpet.