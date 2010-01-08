Jason Wu Designs Digital Camera Line Plus 10 Chic Cameras We Love

Young designer and presidential fave, Jason Wu, has been on a roll since he started designing womenswear just three years ago. In addition to his upcoming collaboration with luxe cashmere line TSE, Wu has also recently teamed up with General Imaging to design a line of digital cameras. Hmm, is it just us, or are celebrity-camera company collaborations becoming a hot new trend? Lady Gaga also recently became the face of instant-photography brand Polaroid under the title Creative Director and Inventor of Specialty Products. We can’t wait to see how the princess of pop translates her aesthetic into camera form.

Speaking of his new camera collaboration, Wu said, “as a highly visual person, I love taking pictures of the many beautiful things I encounter in my everyday life which then often influences my designs. It seemed like a natural progression to partner with GIC on a camera that represents my style and passion for photography.”

We love snapping photos of beautiful images that we encounter too, especially if it’s with a chic Jason Wu camera. Wu’s new line of cams is conveniently set to launch next month during New York Fashion Week. For the lucky few in the front row, a Jason Wu camera might just be the hottest accessory to bring with you to the Fall 2010 shows.



Check out 10 more chic cameras we’re loving right now:

1. Canon PowerShot D10 Digital Camera, $329.99, at canon.com.

This sleek, compact camera is loaded with some of the best features Canon has to offer. With so many other things filling up our bags, this blue cell phone sized camera is the perfect option.

2. Blackbird Fly Camera, $119.99, at blackbirdflycamera.com.



Kick it old school with a vintage-inspired twin-reflex camera. Shoot with or without a mask and the image will bleed over the edge of the film into the perforations for an artsy feel.



3. Olympus Stylus Tough 6000, $218.88, at butterflyphoto.com.



If you’re a klutz like me, then this is the camera for you. Shock-proof, freeze-proof and waterproof, you can drop, dunk, or take this indestructible camera out in the winter wonderland without a worry.

4. Canon Rebel Digital SLR, $799.95, at amazon.com.



If you’re looking for something more professional, the Canon Rebel DSLR is a classic. Easy enough for a novice to learn, yet up to pro-standards, the Canon Rebel is a great choice for all.

5. Pop 9, $40, at usa.shop.lomography.com.



Chic and affordable, this mini gold camera takes one 35mm shot with nine lenses, producing explosive pattern-repeating pop-art images.

6. Diana + F Colette, $110, at usa.shop.lomography.com.



Paris-based boutique Colette and Lomography teamed up to create this adorable limited edition Diana camera. Covered in Colette’s trademark blue dots, this camera also comes with a unique book inspired by the female perspective — Dianalogues No. 1 “Through A Woman’s Lens.”

7. LOL Disposable Camera, $12, urbanoutfitters.com.



Not your average Kodak disposable, this nifty camera adds a different frame to each of its 24 exposures.

8. Nikon Coolpix S1000pj, $429.95, nikonusa.com.



Always giving presentations on the go? This camera has a built-in projector that can display a 40×40″ image up to 6.5 feet away. You’ll never have friends fighting to view a photo again.

9. Minox Leica Digital Camera, $298, anthropologie.com.



Reminiscent of the classic 1950s Leica, this somewhat modern day camera features a 5.0 megapixel resolution, video capability, and a 1.5″ LDC screen — perfect for the novice or the specialist!

10. Polaroid PoGo Instant Digital Camera, $199.99, at polaroid.com.



Shaped like a normal digital point-and-shoot, this little Polaroid camera allows you to print photos instantly on the go. PoGo prints 2×3″ color photos in just under a minute, making it the perfect camera anytime, anywhere.



