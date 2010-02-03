Jason Wu to Design Shoes! Plus 9 Must-Have Shoes for Spring

Jason Wu, who seems to have become a household name since Michelle Obama sported his designs, has certainly been productive this past year. Wu launched a pre-fall collection, his own GE digital camera, teamed up with Modo Eyewear to create sunglasses, and designed a capsule collection with Tse Cashmere. Additionally, Wu told WWD that he plans to get into the footwear market by 2011. To celebrate his growing acclaim, Wu moved into a brand new 35th Street office, which symbolizes his on-the-rise status.

Sunglasses, footwear — the possibilities seem endless for Wu. With that in mind, check out our favorite shoes for spring, below.

1. Lanvin Python and Leather Sandals, $745, at net-a-porter.com These brown leather Lanvin sandals are sure to give a bit of edge to any wardrobe. Pair them with a flirty dress and sleek shoulder bag to complete the look.

2. Isabel Marant Isabel Marant is always on point with her designs, and these boots are a reflection of her innate sensibility. Channel your inner pirate with these slouchy, fringed boots. Both runway looks show how Marant makes it simple to dress these boots up or down with ease.

3. Balenciaga Arena T-Strap Sandals, $575, at barneys.com Step out in style with these cobalt blue lambskin sandals by Balenciaga.

4. Balmain Balmain showcases two of the hottest trends for spring: graphic prints and lace-up boots.

5. Celine The wedge is back and in a big way. Celine isnt the only designer to embrace monstrous heels — both fashion and music lovers were captivated by the alien-like shoes from Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2010 collection when Lady Gaga sported them in her Bad Romance music video. However, with the neutral color scheme and wooden heels, these Celine shoes somehow seem a bit more wearable than McQueens.

6. Givenchy During the Givenchy Spring 2010 show, not only were people talking about the collection’s mish-mash of cultural references, but they were buzzing about the shoes too. These platform wedges showcase both Riccardo Tiscis two main themes that evening: leather and bold, borderline psychedelic patterns.

7. Acne Atacoma Boots, $599, at acnestudios.com These Acne boots completely sold out when they hit the stores for the Fall/Winter season. You can only imagine our excitement when we heard that Acne decided to bring back their wildly successful Atacoma boots for the spring. Now available in light grey, these boots combine a hoof-like silhouette with a classic wedge.

