Jason Wu’s New Insanely Chic Cookware Line Is the Motivation I Need To Skip Ordering Takeout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Like many people in the new year, I’ve had a resolution to pump the gas on ordering takeout to give my wallet a much-needed break post-holiday. But let’s be real, it’s easier said than done, especially when you live in NYC and are surrounded by the world’s best cuisine that I could never replicate in my wildest dreams. If there’s one little secret I’ve learned, it’s that chic cookware will make ordering delivery significantly less tempting. I’ve enlisted brands like Our Place and Great Jones to help level up my meals and style in the kitchen, and now there’s a new unexpected line you can throw into the mix: Jason Wu’s insanely sleek kitchen line, which is exclusively available at QVC. Seriously, what can’t the designer do?!

If you’re obsessed with Jason Wu’s fashion style, just wait until you feast your eyes on this equally jaw-dropping kitchen appliance and gadget line. I’ve got my eyes set on the sleek black rice cooker trimmed in a striking rose gold accent. If you hate cooking, this line is about to make you reconsider your life choices. Best of all? These pieces won’t break the bank so you can incorporate Wu’s high-end fashion style into your kitchen. Just think of all the hard-earned dollars you’ll be saving in the long run not relying on eating out!

Ahead, I’ve selected the three pieces from Jason Wu’s standout kitchen collection that your cooking space won’t be complete without. Bon appétit!

J Jason Wu 1.5-Cup Mini Rice Cooker w/ Measuring Cup & Spoon

If you’ve got a tiny apartment like me, this mini rice cooker is a necessity. Fashion meets function with the double-coated inner pot and included measuring cup and spoon.

J Jason Wu 12″ Bamboo Steamer Insert w/ Silicone Rim and Mat

This handy steamer gives your favorite dumpling spot a run for its money. It nestles into a wok or pot and the mesh mat prevents dumplings from sticking to the bamboo. Genius!

J Jason Wu 12″ Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Everything Pan

This is one pan you’ll actually want to show off and display atop your stove. Plus, it’s on sale and comes in two chic neutral colors.