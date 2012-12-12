See All The Fabulous Looks From Jason Wu’s New Contemporary Line, Miss Wu

There’s a good reason why fashion’s elite are in love with fashion designer Jason Wu, who burst onto the style scene after Michelle Obama wore one of his dresses during the 2008 presidential inauguration. Not only do his clothes offer super-feminine silhouettes, but they’re sophisticated without being stuffy.

Now, it seems owning a piece (or three) of Wu’s designs will be a cinch, as he’s launching a new contemporary line called Miss Wu, that’ll be available exclusively at Nordstrom stores and at Nordtrom.com starting January 7. Packed with flirty skirts, retro-style dresses, and bold prints, the fabulous 40-piece collection isn’t as wallet-friendly as his recent collaboration with Target, but it’s decidedly more affordable than his ready-to-wear line, with most items hovering between $195-$795.

Read on to decide which looks you’ll be adding to your wish list!