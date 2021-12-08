Designer Jason Wu Just Designed Cat Accessories for the Fanciest of Felines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a cat owner, I have a bone to pick with basically any store that sells pet supplies. Why is there always so much for dogs but cats get a tiny section of boring essentials? Sure, cats are pickier than dogs but their owners (like me) want some fun toys and chic accessories. Brands like Cat Person are helping change that, bringing actually cool products to cat homes. It’s gone one step further with the Jason Wu x Cat Person collaboration.

“I’ve always been a cat person. I grew up with a lot of cats around,” says Wu in the campaign video. “What I didn’t love about other products that were available on the market was that they were either unattractive or too complicated to use,” he continues. Wu currently has two cats, Jinxy and Peaches, who he says are his best friends (aww!), and he wanted to design them something “elevated, super user-friendly and chic.” We’d say he nailed it.

Each of the products is sleek enough to keep in your living room (and will bring in all the compliments!) Now, your cat will have accessories by a designer who creates dresses for the likes of Michelle Obama and Diane Kruger. NBD! Shop the limited-edition drop, below.

Signature Hoodie

Wu designed this cozy sweatshirt because he’d love to take his cats with him everywhere.

Jason Catnip Pounce Toy

It’s all about cats vs dogs with this catnip-filled pounce toy.

Mesa Bowl

This ergonomically designed bowl and tray now come in a sleek black shade. (My cat Buffy Summers has the Savanna colorway.)

Hideaway Scoop

Durable aluminum alloy stays clean better than the typical ugly plastic scoopers.

Skylight Litter Box

There’s never been a more stylish litter box. This matte black one features a ventilated wooden lid.