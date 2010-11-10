StyleCaster
Share

Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

105024 1289412112 486x Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

  • Jason Wu is launching bridal exclusively on Net-a-Porter. It will hit the site in January. Get ready brides to be! (WWD)

105026 1289408611 Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

  • Next year’s famed Costume Institute gala and exhibit will be themed with Alexander McQueen. It kicks off May 2, will be called “Savage Beauty” and is sure to be stunning. (NY Mag)

105028 1289410326 486x Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

  • Francisco Costa on Calvin Klein’s cover girl Lara Stone: Lara embodies sexy, yes. But she also has a full life. And she has a big, womanly figure, but shes not dowdy. And of Calvin beauties like Zoe Saldana and Kerry Washington? In my mind, being modern means embracing more races, ways of being, and yes, body types. I heart him. (Elle)

105025 1289407401 Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!105027 1289408749 Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

  • RT @peoplemag [People magazine] Daniel Radcliffe calls Emma Watson an “animal” http://ow.ly/37xhX Hmm, is that good or very, very bad?
  • RT @mrjoezee [Joe Zee] You know you fly too much when…the flight attendant (who I just saw 2 days ago) says to me, “Oh you and I are doing the same shift.”….. #fashionboyproblems
  • RT @Bergdorfs [Bergdorf Goodman PR girl] Working from home today, which means cashmere from head…to toe. Sounds perfect.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

See Alber Elbaz wax rhapsodic on Lanvin’s founder, Jeanne Lanvin.

(T Magazine)

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share