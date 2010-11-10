Jason Wu Bridal To Launch Soon, Hot Designers In Drag And More!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Jason Wu is launching bridal exclusively on Net-a-Porter. It will hit the site in January. Get ready brides to be! (WWD)
- Marc Jacobs went drag for the cover of Industrie. Looking pretty hot as a lady, non? (Industrie)
- Next year’s famed Costume Institute gala and exhibit will be themed with Alexander McQueen. It kicks off May 2, will be called “Savage Beauty” and is sure to be stunning. (NY Mag)
- See all of the images from The Selby’s new book on his site until Friday Erin Wasson and Karl’s library included. (The Selby)
- Francisco Costa on Calvin Klein’s cover girl Lara Stone: Lara embodies sexy, yes. But she also has a full life. And she has a big, womanly figure, but shes not dowdy. And of Calvin beauties like Zoe Saldana and Kerry Washington? In my mind, being modern means embracing more races, ways of being, and yes, body types. I heart him. (Elle)
- Celine’s new collection of sunglasses are looking quite sick. (Because I’m Addicted)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Modelinia Karolina Kurkova and Anja Rubik backstage at the #VSFashionShow! http://twitpic.com/35mdna Makes us excited to get backstage!
- RT @peoplemag [People magazine] Daniel Radcliffe calls Emma Watson an “animal” http://ow.ly/37xhX Hmm, is that good or very, very bad?
- RT @mrjoezee [Joe Zee] You know you fly too much when…the flight attendant (who I just saw 2 days ago) says to me, “Oh you and I are doing the same shift.”….. #fashionboyproblems
- RT @Bergdorfs [Bergdorf Goodman PR girl] Working from home today, which means cashmere from head…to toe. Sounds perfect.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
See Alber Elbaz wax rhapsodic on Lanvin’s founder, Jeanne Lanvin.