Jason Wu Teams Up With Nordstrom For New Collection

Jason Wu has announced a new collection called “Miss Wu,” created in partnership with Nordstrom, that will reportedly feature a more young and playful look. The Taiwanese designer says the new line will not just be a less expensive version of his exclusive label, but will instead represent a side of his personality that’s much more relaxed and casual — all in an attempt to connect with a younger audience. Wu is no stranger to collaborations, having created a special collection for Target in early February that sold out very quickly. However, unlike his previous capsule collection, Miss Wu will be apparently represent a new direction and study for the designer.

According to WWD, Wu’s collection will be available online and at 49 Nordstrom locations starting in January 2013, and pieces are expected to range from $195 to $795 — a price that’s significantly more affordable than the usual Jason Wu garment, but also higher-quality than the designer’s one-off Target line. With this partnership, Nordstrom is clearly looking to expand its fashion arsenal, having just last week announced an exciting new partnership with Topshop, which will bring the Topshop wares to a special section within Nordstrom’s various department stores.

Wu seems to have big plans in mind for the upcoming collection and tells WWD that he intends to have accessories available by 2014, although the first two seasons will only be based on ready-to-wear garments. Considering how much we loved his Target collection (not to mention his ready-to-wear collections), we can’t wait to see what Wu has in store for this collection!