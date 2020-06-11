Jason Wu’s 1-800-Flowers Collab Features The Most Beautiful Blooms

Scroll To See More Images

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Fashion-inspired blooms for summer, curated by a real designer? OK, wait—that’s actually groundbreaking. As a lover of the fashion world with a penchant for buying myself you-deserve-it flowers on the reg, I was over the moon to hear about Jason Wu’s 1-800-Flowers Collection, a seriously gorgeous range of bouquets that perfectly channel Wu’s fashion aesthetic.

Jason Wu has never collabed with a floral brand before, which honestly surprises me, because the brand’s aesthetic screams feminine and fresh. I’m hardly surprised to see Wu’s love of floral prints has made him a master bouquet curator. All in all, the collab (dubbed the Wild Beauty Collection) features five bouquet options, and the flowers themselves are all sourced at eco-friendly farms. You can buy the bouquets alone or order them with an accompanying vase, but either way, be sure to check out the collection’s landing page for a behind-the-scenes peek at Wu’s Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Show at New York Fashion Week.

Inspired by his own designs, Wu was careful to incorporate specific colorways and textures into his collaboration, from silky roses to baby pink chiffon-esque lilies. There’s definitely something for everyone in this lineup, whether you prefer a more classic bouquet or an unexpected, wildflower-inspired blend.

The collab is live on the 1-800-Flowers site now, and you can even preview the bouquets in 3D. At just under $45 a pop for the bouquet alone, you might end up sending out a few to your closest friends—seriously, I’m having trouble picking my fave out of the five! Read on for a look at each.

1. Watercolor Chiffon

Watercolor paints and chiffon fabric both evoke soft, dreamy vibes, perfectly captured by the Watercolor Chiffon Bouquet, an ultra-femme pink and yellow blend.

2. Poplin Crème

I’d argue that the Poplin Crème Bouquet is the most unique of the bunch, with a fresh, effortless cool and hints of purple and greenery amongst the white roses and lilies.

3. Citrus Crush

If you like color, the Citrus Crush Bouquet will be right up your alley. These bright blooms in citrus-inspired tones will make a dramatic statement on any surface you choose to place them.

4. Silken Roses

Ah, a classic—with a twist, of course! The Silken Roses Bouquet features rich red roses and pink lilies that pay homage to the designer’s many romantic, silky gowns.

5. Wild Cascade

For an eclectic blend, the Wild Cascade Bouquet is a striking choice, bursting with yellow sunflowers, roses and lilies and accented by pops of purple.

