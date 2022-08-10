Jason Just Revealed He Considered Serving Olivia Custody Docs at Harry’s House—Here’s Why He Didn’t

The truth? Jason Sudeikis apologized to Olivia Wilde for handing her custody papers in public. In new court documents, Jason revealed that he considered serving her papers in other public places.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote, “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to Olivia’s partner Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” He then sincerely apologized to Olivia for ruining her talk. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Olivia was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” she said in the middle of her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Is this for me?” she then commented about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Jason, Olivia put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry Styles in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry acted. The former couple raised their kids between Los Angeles and London, where Jason films his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. According to the documents, Olivia disagrees with Jason on raising her kids in New York City. “First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” Jason claimed when first serving the docs. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”