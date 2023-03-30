Meet Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis’ Kids: Beyoncé Super Fan Otis & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Daisy

Wilde was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Wilde said in the middle of her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Is this for me?”

Wilde proceeded to comment about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Sudeikis, whom she split from in 2020 after nine years together, Wilde put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter on April 27, 2022, that Sudeikis—who split from Wilde in November 2020 wasn’t aware that his ex-fiancée would be served custody papers in public while at CinemaCon on Wednesday to promote Don’t Worry Darling, her upcoming movie with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider said. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote, “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” Sudeikis reportedly wrote, referring to Olivia’s partner Harry Styles. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” He then sincerely apologized to Olivia for ruining her talk. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.” According to sources who told Daily Mail on March 18, 2023, the former couple has put their differences aside from them as insiders say that now they are in “constant communication.”

So who are Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ kids? Read more below to learn about them.

Who are Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis’ kids?

Otis Alexander Sudeikis

Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed their first child Otis Alexander on April 20, 2014. “Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I’m the building),” she tweeted right after his birth. The Booksmart director revealed that her son was named after Otis Redding. “I’ve always been such a huge fan,” she told People. Otis also shares a similar passion to his father for soccer with Sudeikis revealing it on an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Their son is also a huge Beyoncé fan and Sudeikis revealed that he got a personalized autograph from the “Break My Soul” singer herself. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Wilde revealed that she showed him Beyonce videos on an airplane when she didn’t have any other videos on her iPad. Sudeikis also revealed an encounter that the father-son duo had at a basketball game.“Beyoncé walked in and was sitting very far away on the other side of the Staples Center, court side,” the 32-year-old shared. “And Jason said, ‘Otis, do you see who that is?’ And he sat up and was like ‘Beyoncé, Beyoncé!’ And he stood on Jason’s knees and just started going ‘Beyonce!’ And all these people were like, ‘What is this 2-year-old doing?’ And maybe one day she’ll hear him.”

Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed their second child Daisy Josephine on October 11, 2016. Wilde posted a picture of their newborn with the caption, “There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

Sudeikis explained the meaning of their daughter’s name on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “We have an awesome cousin — Liv’s cousin by birth, mine by association — named Daisy, and it’s a great name,” he explained. “So when she suggested Daisy, I was like, ‘Daisy Sudeikis, that’s great.’ Then her middle name is Josephine — my father’s middle name is Joseph and I also have a great-grandfather named Joseph, and Liv had a great-grandmother named Josephine so we made Josephine.”