Jason Sudeikis Is Dating a Friend Who Supported Him During Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ ‘Devastating’ Romance

Fans who have been following the Jason-Olivia-Harry love triangle may want to know about Jason Sudeikis’ girlfriend, Keeley Hazell, who supported him after his breakup.

Sudeikis and Wilde split in November 2020 after seven years of dating. The couple, who got engaged in 2012 but never married, share two kids: son Otis, 6, and daughter Dais, 4. In January 2021, news broke that Wilde is dating Styles, the star of her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. A source told HollywoodLife in January 2021 that Styles doesn’t want Sudeikis to be “threatened” by his new relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

“He really likes Olivia, but he doesn’t want to make it a relationship that’s always in the news,” the insider said. “He wants their relationship to be between the two of them, and that’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it, because he doesn’t want Jason to feel bad or threatened by him.”

The source continued, “Harry wants to spend his time with Olivia under the radar, although he knows that’s nearly impossible. But, he just wants to have a natural and loving relationship with Olivia the best way he can.”

A source told Us Weekly in January that Wilde’s close bond with Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling was one of the reasons she split from Sudeikis. “Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry,” the source said. “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

However, it looks like both Sudeikis and Wilde have moved on from their relationship. Ahead is what to know about Jason Sudeikis’ girlfriend Keeley Hazell.

Who is Jason Sudeikis’ girlfriend Keeley Hazell?

The Sun reported on Wednesday, February 17, that Sudeikis is dating British model Keeley Hazell after his breakup from Wilde. According to the newspaper, Sudeikis and Hazell met a few years ago and remained friends. However, they recently became closer as he films his Apple+ TV series, Ted Lasso, in London. The newspaper also reports that the two have had a few secret dates in London as Sudeikis works there. “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days,” the source said.

The Sun also reports that Suidekis leaned on Keeley when news broke about Wilde’s relationship with Styles. “When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive.” the insider said. “He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it’s all very early days.”

Sudeikis further fueled the dating rumors by telling his friends that he named Juno Temple’s Ted Lasso character, Keeley, after his new girlfriend. Keeley also has a show in Ted Lasso as the character Bex, who, ironically, is in a love triangle. “Jason feels it’s too soon to leap into a new relationship—he is in absolutely no rush—but it’s a case of watch this space,” the source said.