Britney Just Chose Who She Wants to Replace Her Dad as Her Conservator—Here’s What to Know About Him

Jamie Spears could finally be removed from his daughter’s case and replaced by Jason Rubin, Britney Spears‘ potential new conservator. But who is Rubin, and why did Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, file documents requesting Jamie be replaced by him?

According to Us Weekly, Britney’s new lawyer submitted the paperwork on Monday, July 26—and it seems Britney, 39, requested the change herself. Court documents reveal Britney wants Rubin as her father’s “successor,” and should the judge approve, he would serve as conservator of her estate instead of Jamie, 69. A hearing for this decision has been set for December 13, 2021, as per Us Weekly.

News of Britney’s latest filing comes just weeks after she was granted the right to choose her own lawyer following the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham. The “Toxic” singer chose former federal prosecutor Rosengart to take on her case, and he has since expressed his intent to remove her father from her conservatorship as soon as possible. Her court docs on Monday also suggest that given her ability to choose Rosengart as her own lawyer, Britney is also capable of being granted the right to choose her own conservator moving forward.

“If the proposed conservatee has sufficient capacity at the time to form an intelligent preference, the proposed conservatee may nominate a conservator in the petition or in a writing signed either before or after the petition is filed,” the court document read, as per Us Weekly. “The court shall appoint the nominee as conservator unless the court finds that the appointment of the nominee is not in the best interests of the proposed conservatee.”

While we won’t know whether Rubin will be allowed to replace Jamie as Britney’s conservator until later this year, we do have some details we can share about him now. Keep on reading for everything to know about Britney’s potential new conservator, Jason Rubin.

Who is Jason Rubin?

Britney’s choice to replace her father, Jamie Spears, is accountant Jason Rubin. The California State University grad is currently the president and co-founder of Certified Strategies, Inc. The California-based company has “substantial experience in trust administration, conservatorships and probate estates,” according to his LinkedIn profile. “We have been entrusted to administer over $250 million of assets. It is our goal to work with all parties that would result in effective and efficient administration of the estate assets by utilizing our expertise in business, financial, forensic accounting and related legal matters.”

Aside from his work with Certified Strategies, the CPA has also worked alongside Maya Rubin, who has served as a court-appointed trustee and conservator herself. Additionally, Rubin has experience in forensic accounting and consulted on “hundreds” of cases, as per his LinkedIn.

