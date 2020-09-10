A ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Member Is Showing Chrissy Teigen’s House After She Suggested the Show Was Fake

It looks like Jason Oppenheim is showing Chrissy Teigen’s house just weeks after the 34-year-old cookbook author shaded the realtors on Selling Sunset. The 43-year-old president and co-founder of The Oppenheim Group featured in the Netflix series shared the update on Twitter, and fans can’t get enough of the irony.

Jason tagged the former Sports Illustrated model on Twitter to let her know he’d be giving a tour of her very own property. “If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients,” he wrote on Sept. 9, referencing the Beverly Hills home that Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, put on the market for $23,950,000 in August as they prep for their third child. While Chrissy has yet to reply, it’s clear that she’s a fan of Jason’s real-estate series. Sort of!

In August, the Lip Sync Battle host questioned whether the agents on Selling Sunset are even “real” because she had never met them. “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people,” she tweeted at the time. “Lol either [sic] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Let’s just say that the Selling Sunset crew didn’t let Chrissy’s comments fly. Jason defended his realtors in a quick response to her tweet: “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!” he wrote. “Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

He added, “My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don’t precede them yet, they will,” he added. “Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi.” Chrissy did end up replying and clarifying her love for the show. “Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox,” she wrote back, referencing one of realtor Christine Quinn’s open house parties.

For what it’s worth, most of the Selling Sunset cast weren’t hurt by Chrissy’s comments. “I’m definitely not offended,” realtor Maya Vander told E! News in August. “And I’m actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity. I wish I met her at one of those open houses I had, but that didn’t happen.” With Jason showing her home, never say never!