Jason Momoa’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ #TBT Photo Proves He’s Come a Long Way in His Career

Game of Thrones may have ended forever just a few weeks ago, but the effects of the success and the nostalgia for the show are sticking hard with certain cast members, like Jason Momoa. Recently, Jason Momoa posted a Game of Thrones throwback photo which is now about a decade old. In the caption, Momoa reflected on where he was at in his life, why he was traveling around Ireland in a van, and what it means to reflect on this photo considering he’s now one of the biggest working actors thanks to this show.

In his #TBT post on Instagram, Momoa showed off a photo of himself smiling while laying down in the back of a van. At the time, Momoa was in Ireland and beginning his journey on GoT. At the time, he only had a handful of acting credits to his name and no idea that GoT would launch him to superstardom.

“So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in Donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff [director and producer Brian Mendoza]. While filming GOT we had a lil break We were too broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness,” Momoa reflected, continuing, “Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family.”

Momoa ending his trip down memory lane with a simple, hopeful message about the future, writing, “Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started,” and ending with, “on the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.”

This isn’t the first time that Momoa has used his Instagram as the medium on which to go down memory lane. As GoT neared the end recently, Momoa took to Instagram to react to a post from costar and dear friend Emilia Clarke. In a post about the show’s finale, Momoa commented on how the death of her character on the show “nearly killed” him. His reaction to the death of Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, is just one of the many strong reactions he had to the series finale, reminding us that Momoa has always been a GoT stan with no chill (just like the rest of us) even though he starred on the show.

Hopefully, we get more throwback pics of Momoa during his GoT days. His posts are definitely helping fill the GoT-sized hole in our hearts right now.