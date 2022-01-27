Jason Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Zoë—Here’s Whether They Still Talk After His Split From Her Mom

Despite his split from her mom, Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz‘s relationship is still on good terms as the Aquaman star continues to cheer on his stepdaughter.

Jason and Lisa confirmed their split on January 12, 2022. But following the news, it’s clear that Jason is still here to support his ex’s daughter—no matter his relationship status. On January 26, 2022, the actor took to Instagram to share a poster for Zoë’s forthcoming film The Batman, in which she stars as Catwoman Selina Kyle alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Jason raved about Zoë, saying he was “so proud” of her and couldn’t wait for the film’s release on March 4, 2022. “so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” read his caption in full. Zoë—who is Lisa’s daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993—shared a heartfelt reply of her own: “i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies.”

Jason’s sweet post comes two weeks after he and Zoë’s mom announced they had split after five years of marriage. The former spouses, who tied the knot in October 2017, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the two said in a joint statement on Jason’s account on January 12, 2022. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Following the news of their split, a source told E! News that while Zoë will always be there for her mom amid her split, she still has a close relationship with Jason. “Zoë is very close to Lisa and will be of great support as she navigates through this,” the insider told the site on January 20, 2022. “She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him so it’s all very sad that this chapter is closing. She loves them both but understands that it was time for them to move on.”