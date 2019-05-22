Jason Momoa Hated The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale & His NSFW Rant Will Brighten Your Day

Oh Khal Drogo, we never deserved you. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you’ll remember the slain Dothraki King who was Daenerys Targaryen’s first hubby. Sadly for our souls (and our eyes), Drogo didn’t make it past Season 1. However, Jason Momoa’s Game of Thrones finale reaction is glorious. The Aquaman actor has been super tight with Emilia Clarke since they first worked together. Therefore, as you can imagine, Momoa was not too pleased about the way GoT ended. Like many of us, he had many questions and concerns, and he was unafraid to voice them.

Though many of us were shocked when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) drove a dagger through Dany’s heart–Momoa was just pissed. He began spiraling into a NSFW rant that we really wish we were there to witness in person. He bellowed, “F**k you! F**k you, punk!” at the former Bastard of Winterfell.

Momoa’s disdain for the Game of Thrones series finale did not end there. When Bran was named King of the Six* Kingdoms he was heard cursing and moaning at his TV.

Also when Jon Snow went back to The Wall to hang out with Tormound and the Wildlings–Momoa had many questions. He asked, “Let me get this s**t straight. You’re going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my god… We’re gonna go to the bars and we’re gonna get in a fight.”

Though he was clearly overcome and bamboozled by the GoT finale (like all of us)–we adore that Momoa stans for Clarke. On one of her recent tweets, the Baywatch alum got all emotional saying, “I love u madly… Baby that episode killed me.”

Sigh.

Runs to watch Season 1 of GoT when things still made sense.