Jason Just Confirmed If He’s Really Back Together With Lisa & His Answer Has Us Shocked

As always, the 94th Annual Academy Awards marked quite the eventful evening in Hollywood. But amidst the drama, viewers may have missed Jason Momoa’s response to rumors he’s back together with Lisa Bonet on the red carpet.

The Aquaman star, 42, set the record straight when asked about the Cosby Show alum, 54, by Access Hollywood on Oscars Sunday in 2022. “We’re not back together,” he confirmed at the time, noting, “We’re family. We have two beautiful children together.” Jason and Lisa, who got married in October 2017, share kids Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 13, and Lola Iolani, 14. Before leaving the carpet, Momoa reiterated his relationship status. “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.”

Momoa’s confirmation comes two months after he and Bonet announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair said in a joint statement on Jason’s account at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Their statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

A source told People at the time that Momoa and Bonet ultimately chose to end their marriage because they’d “grown apart.” “[They] were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” the insider said. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.” According to the source, part of the reason for Momoa and Bonet’s split was the D.C. star’s rising career. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” the source said. The insider went on to add that Bonet “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location” he films at.

The insider continued, “She enjoys her life in L.A.” The source also confirmed that distance was the main reason why Momoa and Bonet’s relationship ended. “It’s been difficult for them to be apart,” the insider said. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

However, just over a month after announcing their separation, Hollywood Life reported that Momoa and Bonet were back together, with one source telling the site they were “already living together again.” According to a source who spoke to the site in February 2022, “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

A source also alleged to Life & Style on in February 2022, that Momoa and Bonet had reunited a month after their breakup. “Lisa and Jason’s split is on hold. They never stopped loving each other and have reconciled,” the insider said. “Jason has freed up time from his busy schedule to get their marriage back on track again. He promises Lisa there’ll be big changes and that making their relationship work comes before anything else.” Now, we know that these reports weren’t true after all.