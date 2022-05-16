Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González Amid His Divorce From Lisa Bonet—Here’s How ‘Serious’ They Are

Met on set. Jason Momoa and Eiza González are dating! The Aquaman star and Ambulance actress are reportedly together while working on their upcoming film together, Fast X.

A source confirmed to People on May 16, 2022, that Jason and Eiza are currently seeing each other. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Though the two have just started dating, the source assures that they enjoy each other’s company. “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

Another source also confirmed to People that Jason and Eiza are taking things slow in their relationship. “She isn’t necessarily looking for a boyfriend though,” the insider said. “She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career.” Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple “started as friends, but always had an underlying chemistry. They are seeing each other and things are casual right now. They’re having a good time.”

The news of Fast X co-stars dating comes four months after Jason’s split from Lisa Bonet in January 2022. The two were together for nearly 20 years and share two children: daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. The Aquaman star posted the news on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. He captioned the post, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” their statement began. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The two reportedly split due to Jason’s rising career. A source told People on January 18, 2022 that “a few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can.” The source also said that Lisa“has had no interest in joining” Jason “on every location” he films at. That said, the divorce would be a seamless process, according to the source. “It’s not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other,” the insider continued. “They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power.”

After the split, Jason was rumored to be romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale after giving her his jacket at the 2022 Academy Awards. However, he was quick to put those rumors down “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman,” the Dune star said to Extra. “It was chivalry, the woman was cold.” Jason also denied the rumors that he would get back together with Lisa, “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.”