Jason & Eiza Still ‘Love’ Each Other ‘Very Much’ Despite Their Split—Here’s If They’ll Try to ‘Work It Out’

Separate paths. Jason Momoa and Eiza González are taking their breakup well. Multiple sources close to the couple revealed to People on June 14, 2022, that the two have split but are still continuing to support each other.

“They’re just very different people,” a source said of the Fast and Furious actress and Aquaman star. Another source added that they are “hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public.” The source continues that the pair arein “different life stages.” “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the latter insider said. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.”

A source confirmed to People on May 16, 2022, that Jason and Eiza were dating. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place. They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” The two reportedly started seeing each other in February 2022, after meeting through mutual friends.

One of the sources shared that Eiza is a “very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part” and that she and Jason “share that same spirit.” While on the other hand, Jason is “a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he’s all about love and spreading love.” The source adds that Eiza’s view on relationships impacts her decision-making, as “she’s more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater.”

However, the source emphasized that Jason wants to focus on his kids, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. “It’s not that he’s not taking [the relationship] seriously, but with his kids, he’s not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she’s concerned.” According to People on January 18, 2022, Jason and Lisa reportedly split due to Jason’s busy schedule and his rise to fame.

Jason and Lisa announced their divorce on January 12, 2022, on Jason’s Instagram. He captioned the post, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring, And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”