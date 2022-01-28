Jason Momoa Has Already Moved Out After His Breakup From Lisa Bonet—& Now He’s Living in a Van

Moving out. Following his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa is reportedly living in a camper van near his former home with the Cosby Show alum. But don’t let the sound of that fool you; the Aquaman star isn’t skimping on anything amenities.

Jason—who announced his split from Lisa on January 12, 2022, after five years of marriage—was photographed walking around his new living quarters on a friend’s property in California’s Topanga Hills neighborhood. According to Page Six, the former Game of Thrones star is still living comfortably in the camper van, which is worth $750,000 alone and was custom built by the Colorado-based company, EarthRoamer. The site reports that Jason’s temporary living situation is near his former home with Lisa, which allows him to stay close by for their kids Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12.

This isn’t the first time that Jason has called the Ford RV his home for a time. Back in 2018, the actor reportedly attended the 2018 premiere of his Apple TV+ series in the van. “He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach,” a source told The Sun on January 25, 2022. “He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”

Jason’s sighting comes just two weeks after he and Lisa announced their split. The former spouses, who tied the knot in October 2017, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the two said in a joint statement on Jason’s account on January 12, 2022. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

A source told Us Weekly that Jason and Lisa’s marriage came to an end in part because of their clashing personalities. “Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different,” the insider said on January 19, 2022. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued.” The source continued, “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

People also reported that Jason and Lisa’s marriage experienced tensions as a result of their changing focus in their respective careers. “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” a source explained. But Lisa “had no interest” in following her husband around the world as he travels for work. “It’s been difficult for them to be apart,” the insider said. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”