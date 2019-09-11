Jason Momoa Just Said His New Apple TV+ Series Is Better Than ‘Game Of Thrones’

If you pledged your undying devotion to Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo during GoT’s first season, what you are about to read will either excite you or upset you, because Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa said his Apple TV + series See is the “greatest thing” he’s ever worked on. Read between the lines, and it seems an awful lot like Momoa just said that not even the Seven Kingdoms can compete with the new TV universe he’ll soon be inhabiting.

In case you someone managed to miss it, Apple announced details on Tuesday about their upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. As part of that announcement, they revealed information and trailers for their initial roster of original content, including the Momoa-fronted series See. Set 600 years in the future, it’s described as an “epic drama” that takes place after a virus decimates most of humankind and leaves those who remain blind.

Cue Momoa taking to Instagram to share his own excitement over the post-apocalyptic project. “The day has finally come I’m so excited to share this with the world. This show was the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Momoa wrote, adding, “Mahalo @seeofficial @appletv and to all the cast and crew for all your work SEE will be on Apple TV Plus. Can’t wait for the world to see it come November.”

Though the notion that this series could be even better than GoT might miff fans, we have to be honest: See does look pretty amazing. It doesn’t hurt that the series features an all-star cast, including Momoa and Alfre Woodard (love her!). Or the fact that Apple hired “blind and low-vision cast, crew and consultants for authenticity.”

Plus, considering Momoa’s resume, it seems like a huge, telling detail that he is already dubbing this the best thing he’s ever worked on. That means Momoa, at the very least, places See higher than GoT, Frontier, Aquaman and The Red Road. So, in other words, sign us all the way up.

Originally posted on SheKnows.