Jason Momoa Just Got into a Head-On Collision With a Motorcyclist Who Hit His Window & Flew Over His Car—Here’s if He’s Injured

Eventful drive. Jason Momoa was involved in an accident with a motorcyclist hitting his car. The Aquaman star was driving in Los Angeles on July 24, 2022, when the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle.

Momoa was driving on Old Topanga Road near Calabasas when a motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines directly into the path of Momoa’s 1970 Oldsmobile. California Highway Patrol confirms that the other driver was ejected from his motorcycle and was immediately transferred to Northridge Hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist bounced off of Momoa’s windshield and cleared the hood of his car to end up on the other side. The biker apparently left standing up after the collision. In footage obtained by TMZ from a passerby biker, Momoa exited his own vehicle moments after the crash to assist the motorcyclist. He appeared to have no injuries. He flagged down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1 and remained on the scene as officers responded. No arrests were made in the incident.

Jason Momoa just recently broke up with actress Eiza Gonzalez. “They’re just very different people,” a source told People of the Fast and Furious actress and Aquaman star on June 14, 2022. Another source added that they are “hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public.” The source continues that the pair are in “different life stages.” “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the latter insider said. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.” The two reportedly started seeing each other in February 2022, after meeting through mutual friends.

The breakup comes months after his separation from Lisa Bonet. In a since-deleted Instagram post in January 2022, the former couple posted, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair said in a joint statement on Jason’s account at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”