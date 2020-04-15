Jason Bateman’s Net Worth Gives ‘Ozark’s Marty Byrde a Run for His Money

Is anyone killing it as much as Jason Bateman right about now? The 51-year-old has made a seemingly seamless transition from comedy to crime dramas; from acting to directing—all of which has now catapulted Jason Bateman’s net worth through the roof. He’s become an unlikely (or ironically, perfectly poised), auteur of Hollywood’s films and series. And we love him for it.

His character on Netflix’s acclaimed narcos drama, Ozark, is another question. Marty Byrde’s mad descent on Season 3 only feels possible with an actor like Bateman behind the wheel—someone who can find the lighthearted beats in scenes and circumstances that, otherwise, would be absolutely nail-biting for viewers (correction: they are still nail-biting. But man, does Bateman make it worth it). It’s a staggering role that’s given the guy a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Primetime Emmy for directing, to boot. Not too shabby.

With Ozark season 4 on its way eventually, there’s no doubt that Bateman’s worth—both monetarily and culturally—will continue to grow. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s where he’s at these days.

How much does Jason Bateman make with Ozark?

According to a report by Variety, Jason Bateman and his co-star Laura Linney were banking around $300,000 per episode in 2017. That was Season One with 10 episodes—totaling a rough payout of $3,000,000 by the end of the season. With the wild success of Ozark on Netflix, we can only expect that producer, director, and actor extraordinaire Bateman has seen an increase in his pay-per-episode since.

How much did Jason Bateman make on Arrested Development?

When Arrested Development was acquired by Netflix in 2013, the streaming giant tried an…interesting sliding scale tactic to pay its actors. According to multiple sources, the Arrested actors were paid accordingly based on whether they received a “starring” episode or contained featured roles as appointed.

What did that look like, exactly? Well, the “starring” actors received roughly $125,00 per episode, while those who appeared in more than 90 seconds of an episode received $50,000. Meanwhile, for actors who received less than 90 seconds of airtime, they walked away with $10,000 per episode. This plan was eventually met with some legal troubles and a pay boost for the Arrested cast, but rest assured that Bateman was likely coming out on top given that he starred in more than one episode per season—$125,000, please and thank you.

How else does Jason Bateman make money?

Bateman isn’t only an actor, director, and producer—as if that weren’t enough! The multitalented Hollywood staple has consistently contributed to voice acting roles, such as Nick Wilde (a.k.a. the con-artist fox) in Disney’s Zootopia, and more. The actor also reportedly owns assets in property, including 7,000 square feet of real estate and luxury cars.

What is Jason Bateman’s net worth?

Аѕ оf Арrіl 2020, Јаѕоn Ваtеmаn hаѕ аn еѕtіmаtеd nеt wоrth оf оvеr $35 mіllіоn.