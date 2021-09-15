Britney’s Ex-Husband Thinks Her Engagement Is Fake & Hints His Suspicion of Her New Fiancé

What he really thinks. Jason Alexander’s response to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement hints at his suspicion of her new fiancé and soon-to-be third husband.

Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam—her boyfriend who she met on the set of the music video for her single “Slumber Party” in 2016—were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also shared a photo of Britney showing her engagement ring as he and his fiancée kissed for the camera.

In an interview with Inside Edition on Tuesday, September 14, Britney’s first husband, Jason, revealed his true thoughts on Britney and Sam’s engagement and confirmed that he doesn’t think their relationship is “real.” “I’m always going to love her,” he said. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.” Inside Edition then asked Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?,” to which Britney’s ex-husband responded, “No.”

Jason also hinted his suspicion of Sam when he told Inside Edition that he’s trying to be “as nice as I can” to his ex-wife and her new fiancé. Despite his feelings, Jason noted that he appreciates how much Sam has supported Britney amid her conservatorship. “He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone,” he said.

Jason and Britney, who have known each other since they were kids in Louisiana, married in January 2004 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage, however, only lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. In a recent interview on the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast, Jason revealed that Britney’s team told him that he could continue dating the pop stars if they annulled their marriage, which didn’t happen. “They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” he said. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise.”

Jason also told Inside Edition that he’s still in contact with Britney and claimed that he spoke to her “on the way over here” to his interview. “She’s great,” he said. “She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine,” he says. However, when asked if he could get Britney on the phone during the interview, Jason told Inside Edition that the pop star “can’t talk” at the moment.

After Jason, Britney was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two kids: sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. After Britney’s engagement to Sam, K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Kaplan, revealed how her second husband feels about her big news. “Kevin is very happy for Britney and wishes both she and Sam a happy and full future together. It would seem to indicate that positive things are going forward for her as she takes more control of her life,” Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight.

In June, Kaplan also revealed how K-Fed feels about Britney’s conservatorship and whether he would be open to a revision in their custody agreement. At the moment, K-Fed has 70 percent custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, while Britney has 30 percent.

“What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

He continued, “Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way, and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children. I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more.”

