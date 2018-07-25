Jasmine Tookes’s Rainbow Dress Is a Straight-Up Summer Dream

Summer is nearing a close, and we’re kind of not ready for it to end. (Are we ever?) While we love fall fashion and everything it has to offer (sweaters on sweaters on sweaters!), we can’t stand to watch people shed their colorful summer ensembles in favor of autumnal looks in burgundies, dark blues and deep oranges. I mean, it’s not even August yet. Can’t we cling to summer fun a little bit longer?

Thankfully, it seems like Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes is on the same page as us.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to post some throwback photos from a recent vacation to Bermuda—all of which feature her in a striped rainbow dress. The photo series features Tookes posing in front of a few colorful walls that really make the aqua blue, neon green and deep violet colors in her dress pop.

We can’t see the bottom half of the dress—although we might be the better for it. The crop leaves the dress length to our imagination, and frankly, we don’t know if we’d be able to handle all that dress’ magnificence in one Instagram post. (I mean, did you see those tortoise shell buttons running down the front?)

To complement the statement-making nature of her colorful dress, Tookes kept the rest of her look casual—opting for a slicked-back bun, round sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

A rainbow dress might seem like a tricky thing to wear, but we’re here to assure you it isn’t. Just do as Tookes did and keep the rest of your look nice and simple.

And since summer is—as we so tragically noted earlier—slipping right through our fingers, we went ahead and pulled some similar dresses for you to shop. In just a few weeks, we’ll be ushering in the season of comfy sweaters and cozy flannels, so if there were ever a time to shop and wear a rainbow dress, it’s now.

Whit striped day dress, $458 at Anthropologie

Rainbow striped maxi dress, $158 at Bloomingdale’s

Asymmetric ruffle trim dress, $258 at Lane Crawford

Rachel Roy one-shoulder dress, $75 at Macy’s

Rainbow striped mini dress, $30 at Urban Outfitters