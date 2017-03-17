The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Jasmine Tookes Topless

Every week, we kick back and thank our lucky stars it’s Friday—by recounting all of the times celebs got naked on Instagram. This week, like every week, lots of ladies took their tops off (or, in one case, kept her white top on but got completely drenched) and documented the results on Instagram.
Jasmine Tookes really took the cake this week with her topless shot, but she certainly wasn’t the only one. Alessandra Ambrosio threw her hat—er, swimsuit—in the ring, as did Nicki Minaj in a latex look and Elsa Hosk in lingerie. Ahead, discover all of the times a celeb or model got cheeky on Instagram this week.
Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk
Doing their God-given duty to pose in lingerie on the internet.
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver
Skriver really went all out for this one. Wet T-shirt contest, anyone?
Fabienne Francesca Hagedorn
Fabienne Francesca Hagedorn
No, really, nothing to see here.
Bella Thorne
Hey, why not grab your own boob?
Kylie Jenner
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren
"Mood when I get to be tan again 👸🏽," Ren noted.
Jasmine Tookes
"But first, P I Z Z A," Tookes wrote.
Jasmine Tookes
A little bikini photo shoot action.
Jasmine Tookes
Aaand...just totally topless.
Nicki Minaj
Stella Maxwell
As part of a Victoria's Secret shoot.
Sara Sampaio
Also on location with VS.
Romee Strijd
Alessandra Ambrosio
Stripped down to a swimsuit.
Martha Hunt
And to round it all out—keeping up with Martha Hunt's abs.
