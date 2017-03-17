StyleCaster
The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Jasmine Tookes Topless

by
Photo: Getty

Every week, we kick back and thank our lucky stars it’s Friday—by recounting all of the times celebs got naked on Instagram. This week, like every week, lots of ladies took their tops off (or, in one case, kept her white top on but got completely drenched) and documented the results on Instagram.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Jasmine Tookes really took the cake this week with her topless shot, but she certainly wasn’t the only one. Alessandra Ambrosio threw her hat—er, swimsuit—in the ring, as did Nicki Minaj in a latex look and Elsa Hosk in lingerie. Ahead, discover all of the times a celeb or model got cheeky on Instagram this week.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk
Doing their God-given duty to pose in lingerie on the internet.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Josephine Skriver
x2.

Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Josephine Skriver
Photo: instagram
Josephine Skriver
Skriver really went all out for this one. Wet T-shirt contest, anyone?

Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Fabienne Francesca Hagedorn
What are you looking at?

Photo: instagram
Fabienne Francesca Hagedorn
No, really, nothing to see here.

Photo: instagram
Bella Thorne
Hey, why not grab your own boob? 

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Kylie Jenner
Quite a lewk.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Alexis Ren
Quite a selfie.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
View this post on Instagram

Mood when I get to be tan again 👸🏽

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

"Mood when I get to be tan again 👸🏽," Ren noted.

Jasmine Tookes
"But first, P I Z Z A," Tookes wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Jasmine Tookes
A little bikini photo shoot action.

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Jasmine Tookes
Aaand...just totally topless.

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Nicki Minaj
One word: Latex!

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Stella Maxwell
As part of a Victoria's Secret shoot. 

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell
Sara Sampaio
Also on location with VS. 

Photo: instagram / @sarasampaio
Romee Strijd
One more VS angel. 

Photo: instagram / @romeestrijd
Alessandra Ambrosio
Stripped down to a swimsuit. 

Photo: instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Martha Hunt
And to round it all out—keeping up with Martha Hunt's abs. 

Photo: instagram / @marthahunt

