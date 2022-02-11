Here’s Whether Jarrette & Iyanna From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After He Proposed to Another Woman

Ever since their love square with Mallory and Sal, viewers have wanted to know if Jarrette and Iyanna are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if their on-screen drama affected their off-screen relationship.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for what we know about where Jarrette and Iyanna from Love Is Blind season 2 are now and if their on-screen relationship continued off screen.

Are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

SPOILER: Are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Jarrette and Iyanna bonded over their senses of humor and their love of children. “Did you say you want? My goodness, do you want half of a starting lineup?” Jarrette joked. “I want a big family. I didn’t have one growing up cause I was an only child and it was kind of lonely,” Iyanna said. Iyanna then confessed to Jarrette that her biological mother raised her until she was 9, at which time she was taken in by her cousin until she was 18, at which point she was kicked out of the house and was adopted by her godparents at 22. “I had so many odds against me. I should not be this OK,” Iyanna said. Jarrette, however, also had a relationship with Mallory, a 32-year-old communications manager. In episode 3, Jarrette proposed to Mallory who turned him down because of her stronger feelings for Sal, a 31-year-old executive assistant. “Since the beginning, I’ve connected with you so well. We have so much in common, and I could talk to you about everything,” she said. “It’s fun and I laugh with you a lot. I love talking to you all the time. You’re such an amazing person, but there’s always really been two people I’ve felt very strongly for and I feel my other connection I’m just drawn more to that.”

After Mallory’s rejection, Jarrette proposed to Iyanna, who had reservations about him because of his relationship with Mallory. “I can’t help but to think if Mallory had yes, then you would have proposed to her. I don’t know how I feel about that. I deserve someone who wants to be certain about me,” Iyanna said. Jarrette told Iyanna that Mallory’s rejection gave him the “validation” he needed to go all in on his relationship with Iyanna. After they worked out their differences, Jarrette proposed to Iyanna, which she accepted, and the two got engaged and met face-to-face outside of The Pods. They hit a bump in their relationship, however, at the retreat when Mallory and Jarrette met face-to-face for the first time and bonded again over their shared interests. During the conversation, Mallory told Jarrette about how he and Sal were different. “I’m such a guy’s girl,” Mallory said, to which Jarrette responded, “Hence why the fuck we connected.” Mallory continued, “I fucking wanna catch a game. That’s who I am. That’s what I love. It’s so easy. Most men that are into sports and things like that, that connect with me in that aspect, they don’t make me a priority.” Jarrette then tells Mallory that Sal didn’t get her the ring she wanted and that he knew the ring to get her, which she confirmed.

In episode 5, Iyanna confronted Jarrette over his conversation with Mallory. “Seeing him talk with Mallory, I was thinking that maybe he’d regret his choice,” Iyanna said in a confessional interview. “I do trust him. He’s a grown man. What would break my heart is if he lied to me. If he lied to me, that’s a deal-breaker.”

Are Jarrette and Iyanna still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Though Jarrette and Iyanna haven’t confirmed their relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram, though they haven’t liked any of each other’s recent Instagram posts as of writing this. Mallory and Jarrette also follow each other. So do Mallory and Iyanna, so it seems like any drama the trio had on Love Is Blind seems to be squashed.

Who is Jarrette from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Jarrette Jones from Love Is Blind season 2? Jarrette is a 32-year-old project manager from Chicago, Illinois. Jarrette’s Instagram handle is @thejjones_05. “Always strive to be the best version of you, even when others may seem compromised! -Sneaker Dealer 👟 -Podcast Host 🎙 -Investor 📈 -Barber 💈 📍Chicago,” his Instagram bio reads. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Jarrette posted the trailer for the show on Instagram with the caption: “Make sure on February 11th you’re tuned in…Season 2 of Love Is Blind finally premiers. @netflix @loveisblindnetflix @strongblacklead.”

According to his Linkedin, Jarrette works as an associate project manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. He started at the company in 2014 as a project manager coordinator before he was promoted to a senior project management coordinator and then a product delivery consultant before his current position. He was also a project management intern at Blue Cross. Jarrette graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management with a focus on personnel administration in 2014. He also earned his associate degree from the same university in business administration and management in 2012. While at Ferris State University, Jarrette was a part of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.

Who is Iyanna from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Iyanna McNeely from Love Is Blind season 2? Iyanna is a 27-year-old program coordinator from Chicago, Illinois. Iyanna’s Instagram handle is @iyanna.amor. “27. Exceptionally adaptable. Amazingly introverted. Painfully amazing. ATL, PVD, CHI,” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Iyanna posted the trailer for the show on Instagram with the caption: “Watch my @loveisblindnetflix journey February 11th on @netflix ! It can’t come fast enough. 😊” She also posted a still of her laughing in The Pods with the caption: “Laughing so hard it looks like it hurts. T-minus 3 days.❤️🕶 #loveisblindnetflix.”

According to her Linkedin, Iyanna has worked as a project coordinator at Golden Surrogacy since January 2020. Before that, she was a family support specialist at Meeting Street in Rhode Island and a residential behavior counselor at the Home for Little Wanderers in Walpole, Massachusetts. She also worked at Youth Villages in Massachusetts, where she started as a behavioral youth counselor before she was promoted to a family intervention specialist. She graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2017.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.