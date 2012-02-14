Jared Leto And The Younger Ladies That Love Him (At NYFW)

I swear, two years ago my intense affection for Jared Leto was perceived as strange and confusing. Now, it seems like everyone has seriously jumped on the bandwagon. What can I say, I’m a trailblazer.

Anyway, it seems that a (slightly) younger generation than I have caught on to the greatness that is Jordan Catalano. Remember last month when Emma Roberts was allegedly hitting on Jared? Well, yesterday Fashionista captured a snapshot of a very jubilant Dakota Fanning as she met Jared at the Marc Jacobs show (see above).

Sigh. Although I’m a little bitter, I’m happy to share my man if it means he’ll be the darling of New York Fashion Week. Oh, and an equally amazing reaction to Jared at the Marc Jacobs show: Derek Blasberg tweeted, “Best moment of Marc Jacobs’ show? When Jared Leto walked in and a certain editor loudly asked, Is that the figure skater?#missyoujohnnyweir“

I can’t explain to you right now why exactly I thought this Johnny Weir thing was so hilarious, but stay tuned to StyleCaster to find out…