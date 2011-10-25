Jared Leto Takes It Off For Vogue UK

Well, I think it’s safe to say that if you follow the StyleCaster celebrity page, you know that I have a full-on obsession with Jared Leto (and have since he was a flannel wearing, bumbling fool who couldn’t read on My So-Called Life). So naturally, I was thrilled to hear reports that Vogue UK shot the actor/singer/real life case of Benjamin Button for their December issue. What’s more, he was of course photographed by his unlikely partner in crime, Mr. Terry Richardson.

Take a look at the pictures above, and let us know what you think. Honestly, I think he looks incredible – I mean, what other dude, save Andrej Pejic, can pull off a skirt like that? Sure, Terry’s minimalist shtick might be getting a little old, but it’s still working for him. Anyway, we can’t wait to check out the whole article, but are more than happy with this preview.

Photos via ONTD