Jared Leto Covers Rihanna’s Smash Hit “Stay” (And He’s Pretty Much Perfect)

This certainly came out of nowhere—but we’re not mad at it. Earlier this week, Jared Leto and his band 30 Seconds to Mars performed at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in London, and they busted out a pretty unexpected cover: Rihanna‘s smash hit ballad “Stay.”

For the occasion, the 41-year-old actor (whose skincare regimen has left him looking like he’s 20 years younger), Leto rocked a leather jacket, aviators, and artfully disheveled long locks. Clearly, he knew that people wanted to see some Jordan Catalano realness—and that’s exactly what he gave us. Leto also showed off his vocal prowess, attempting RiRi’s high notes—and succeeding!

When it was revealed that Leto was transitioning from acting to singing a few years back, we were a bit surprised. After all, who could replicate such excellent performances like his cornrowed turn in 2002’s “Panic Room” alongside a young Kristen Stewart?! However, his band has really taken off, and this performance is a good indication of why the band has a growing fan base. This also isn’t his first time at the rodeo: His 2010 cover of Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” is a massive YouTube hit.

Watch the video above to see for yourself—and let us know if you’re on board with a Jared Leto and Rihanna collab! Terry Richardson would have a field day.