Jared Leto’s Net Worth Reveals if He Made More as Morbius or the Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’

With an Oscar, a top-selling band and two blockbuster movie franchises under his belt, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Jared Leto‘s net worth and if he makes more from his music or movie career.

Leto—whose full name is Jared Joseph Leto—was born on December 26, 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He dropped out of high chool in 10th grade but returned to finish his education at the private Emerson Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. After graduation, he enrolled at the University of Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before he transferred to the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to pursue a career as a director and actor. His big break came in 1994 when he was cast alongside Clare Danes in ABC’s My So-Called Life. His on-screen career continued with movies like Cool and Crazy, How to Make an American Quilt and The Last of the High Kings. In 1998, Leto started a band named Thirty Seconds to Mars with his brother, Shannon Leto. The band went on to release five albums and sell more than 15 million albums worldwide.

While Leto was in Thirty Seconds to Mars, his movie career also exploded. He went on to star in films like Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, American Psycho, Requiem for a Dream and Panic Room before his Oscar-winning performance in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club. In 2016, Leto made his supervillain debut as the Joker in the DC Extended Universe’s Suicide Squad. He reprised his role in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Leto’s supervillain career continued in 2022 when he played Morbius, the Living Vampire, in Marvel’s Morbius.

“I fought hard for these opportunities, and I really am intent on breaking some things, even if it’s a glorious failure. It doesn’t matter. I would rather have abject failure and know that I took great risks than mumble or whisper my way through a movie with an attitudinal coolness,” Leto told Vanity Fair in 2022 of his success. He also told the magazine about what it’s been like to balance both his movie and music career. “I mean, usually I go from working on a film straight to either putting music out or going back on tour with 30 Seconds to Mars. I know a lot of actors who will make a film and then kind of decompress. For me, that means just going back out and touring around the world, and that’s great. I’m glad I have that other creative opportunity, that other love in my life,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve never been directly inspired by a film that I did, like House of Gucci or Blade Runner, to go write a song. Not yet, anyway. I mean, if I did something like [the 1976 sci-fi film] The Man Who Fell to Earth and there was some kind of connectivity, maybe. I’ve been doing them both so long now, and I do other things in my life, that I think I’m just good at compartmentalizing and pretty disciplined when it comes to work.”

So what is Jared Leto‘s net worth and what does he make more from: music or movies? Read on for what we know about Jared Leto’s net worth and how else he makes his money.

How much does Jared Leto make with Thirty Seconds to Mars?

How much does Jared Leto make with Thirty Seconds to Mars? Leto is the lead singer, guitarist, bassist and keyboard player of Thirty Seconds to Mars, a band he formed with his brother, Shannon Leto (who plays drums and percussion), in Los Angeles in 1998. The duo later expanded with guitarist Solon Bixler and bassist Matt Wachter. They released their debut album, Thirty Seconds to Mars, in 2002. The album peaked at number 107 on the Billboard 200 and has since sold more than 121,000 copies in the United States, with 2 million total units worldwide. Bixler left the group in 2003 and was replaced by Tomo Miličević. Thirty Seconds to Mars’ breakout came in 2005 with their second album, A Beautiful Lie, which peaked at number 36 on the Billboard 200 and since sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, with 1.2 million units sold in the United States alone. The album also featured singles like “The Kill,” which has since gone two times platinum, and “From Yesterday,” which is certified gold. Thirty Seconds to Mars went on to release three more albums: 2009’s This Is War, 2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams and 2018’s America, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and is the band’s best-performing album to date.

So how much did Jared Leto make with Thirty Seconds to Mars? While Leto’s exact earnings for Thirty Seconds to Mars isn’t known, he told Billboard in 2015 that he makes more from the band than his movie career, but that most of his income comes from other businesses. “I’ve been onstage more hours than I’ve been in front of a camera,” he said. “I’ve never made money from films. It’s a challenge to make money from music these days — that’s one of the reasons I’ve been really entrepreneurial.”

How much did Jared Leto make from Morbius?

How much did Jared Leto make from Morbius? Leto starred as Morbius, the Living Vampire, a.k.a. Dr. Michael Morbius, in 2022’s Morbius, which follows a scientist with a rare blood disease whose attempt to cure himself transforms him into a vampire-like creature with superhuman powers. The Marvel Comics character was first introduced as an enemy of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 comic in 1971. The movie was expected to gross around $33 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend, with some projections as high as $40 million to $50 million. The numbers are against a budget of $75 million. The movie is also the third movie in Sony’s new Spider-Man Universe, which started with Venom in 2018 and continued with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021.

So how much did Jared Leto make from Morbius? While Leto’s exact Morbius salary isn’t known, he likely made around the same as Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Venom, in the DC Extended Universe’s Venom movies. According to Cheatsheet, Hardy made $7 million for the first Venom movie in 2018. Show Biz Galore reports that Hardy made $17 million for its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in 2021. Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise (which is co-owned between Sony and Disney), made $500,000 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made between $4 million to $5 million, with at least $150,000 in bonuses, for the movie’s sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2019. Holland made the same amount for the third Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In an interview with Screen Rant in 2022, Leto opened up about how Marvel’s history of blockbusters was one of the reasons he wanted to star in Morbius. “Look, what I loved about this is it was an opportunity to bring the character to life for the very first time. And it’s harder and harder to do that, because a lot of these incredible, iconic characters have been portrayed,” he said “They’ve been realized before. So, that was really exciting to start from scratch. I was excited to be part of what Marvel’s doing with these characters, and I thought Sony is just doing an incredible job.” He continued, “And I’m also a sucker for a big fun popcorn movie. I think it’s exciting that this is exclusively in theaters, and it’s coming out April 1, at this time where we’re having a little sense of normalcy in some parts of the world. I think that’s really nice as well.”

He also told the site that his lifelong love of vampires was also one of the reasons he wanted to play the character. “You know, I’ve always loved vampires. I love the Anne Rice novels. One of the very first movies I ever saw was Dracula; that black-and-white Dracula. So, I’ve always loved that. I love The Hunger with David Bowie, it was a great film not a lot of people have seen. For me, there’s something iconic about the opportunity,” he said. “It’s one of the roles that you want to play, so it’s great to do a different spin. This isn’t exactly a vampire, but some of those qualities are there.”

How much did Jared Leto make from Suicide Squad?

How much did Jared Leto make from Suicide Squad? Leto played the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, a DC Extended Universe movie which follows a group of supervillains who are recruited by a secret government agency to save the world from a powerful threat in exchange for reduced sentences. The movie went on to gross $325.1 million in the United States and Canada and $421.7 million overseas for a worldwide total of $746.8 million against a budget of $175 million. Despite its negative reviews, Suicide Squad went on to have the second-best debut of any DC Comics movie after 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Leto reprised his role as the Joker—a DC Comics supervillain who was introduced in the Batman comic in 1940—in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was streamed on HBO Max by more than 2.2 million households in the United States in its first week. Suicide Squad also went on to a sequel, The Suicide Squad, in 2021, which Leto did not return for.

So how much did Jared Leto make from Suicide Squad? Leto made $7 million for his role as the Joker in Suicide Squad, according to Cheat Sheet. The number is less than half the $20 million salary Leto’s co-star, Will Smith—who played Floyd Lawton / Deadshot—made for Suicide Squad, according to Go Banking Rates. The number is also less than what Leto’s Suicide Squad co-star, Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, made for the movie’s 2020 spinoff, Birds of Prey. According to Variety, Robbie made between $9 million to $10 million for reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the spinoff.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, director James Gunn revealed why he didn’t bring Leto back for the Suicide Squad‘s 2021 sequel. “I wanted it to be its own thing completely,” he said. “When Warner Bros said they wanted me to do this, I watched the first movie for the first time, and I called them back and said, ‘What do I have to keep from this movie?’ And they said, ‘Nothing.’” He continued, “They said, ‘Listen, we would love it if Margot’s in the movie but she doesn’t have to be. You could come up with all new characters or you could keep all the same characters.’” Gunn also told the newspaper that he isn’t open to Joker returning for future Suicide Squad movies either. “Joker, no,” he said. “I just don’t know why Joker would be in the Suicide Squad. He wouldn’t be helpful in that type of war situation.”

Leto, for his part, revealed in an interview with Variety in March 2022 that he’d be open to playing Joker again if offered the chance. “Never say never. For me, they’re like living, breathing people. I know they’re not, of course, but I get attached. It’s a shame to never do it again,” he said. Leto also told Variety in January 2022 that it’s “it’s hard to say no” to playing Joker again, given how “much fun” he had to step into the “energy” of that character.

What is Jared Leto’s net worth?

What is Jared Leto’s net worth? Leto is worth $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he makes from Thirty Seconds to Mars, as well as movies like Suicide Squad and Morbius, Jared Leto’s net worth also includes his income from films like Panic Room, 2036: Nexus Dawn, Blade Runner 2049, House of Gucci and Dallas Buyers Club for which he won an Oscar for his role as Rayon. Leto is also the founder of the digital marketing company, The Hive, as well as the event services company, Golden Tickets, which he founded in 2010. (The company has since been renamed Adventures in Wonderland.) Leto also launched the live video streaming service VyRT in 2011 and is investor in the air service company, Surf Air. He’s also a funder for Reddit and Robinhood Markets. Leto has also been an ambassador for brands like Gucci, Hugo Boss and Carrera.

In an interview with CNBC in 2016, Leto opened up about why he started to invest in tech companies. “You have to be really good with your time. You have to be incredibly focused on what’s important, what the priorities are,” he said. “In a band … it’s very similar to a start-up. You’re a few people in a garage.” While in Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto learned to “play a lot of roles” in the band, which inspired him to diversify his income as his career continued. “It put me on the path early on to be independent and entrepreneurial. And it lead me to the tech world,”he said. He added, “I would say almost every investment I made I’ve been incredibly proactive, really aggressive.”

Morbius will be available on Disney Plus in 2023. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Spider-Man Universe, check out Marvel’s special edition book, Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Art Collection, which takes readers through 50 years of Spider-Man. The deluxe art book—which includes exclusive interviews and content from the writers and illustrators that brought the Marvel superhero to life half a century ago—follows Spider-Man’s history, from his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 to how he went from being Marvel’s chronic underdog to the amazing and spectacular superhero fans know today. The book—which also includes a deep dive into Spider-Man’s superpowers, including his spider-like strength, genius mind and webslingers (not to mention his “fully loaded arsenal of quips—Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular also features never-before-seen art of the friendly neighborhood superhero, and behind-the-scene details from creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway and Tom DeFalco, as well as others who helped bring Peter Parker to life. Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular is a must-read for any Marvel superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.