Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party

StyleCaster was all over Manhattan last night kicking off New York Fashion Week, but our favorite event had to be the LnA after party, hosted by the ever-hip Milk Studios in conjunction with mega makeup brand M.A.C.. We can attest to the fact that drinks were flowing, good music was blasting, and fun times were had by all. Guests were treated to an assortment of Belvedere cocktails as they partied and mingled with friends in celebration of the labels first ever showing at New York Fashion Week.

We joined in on the fun along with some 650 additional partygoers who were all treated to special guest performances by the legendary Patti Smith and Metric. The eclectic guest list included party-circuit staples the Misshapes, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, Harley Viera Newton, and Peaches Geldof. Check out pictures from the party blelow!

88032 1266025887 Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party

The Misshapes

88035 1266025902 Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party
Belvedere cocktails all around

88034 1266025896 Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party
Patti Smith

88033 1266025890 Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party
Jared Leto and friend

