Jared Leto Falsely Named Worst Dressed Man: The Real Losers

This just SERIOUSLY proves my point. Some people just DON’T understand a YSL mesh tank top, and frankly, those of us who do should not be punished. So, while I do adore GQ and turn to them for all of my style information, I cannot help but vehemently disagree with them awarding Jared Leto the title of world’s worst dressed man.
I mean, have you seen how he looks in a kilt and no shirt? It doesn’t really matter what he wears otherwise. And honestly, the dude is obviously a nut, so I don’t think he’s “trying too hard,” as the mag claims.
Anyway, in order to save Jared’s precious name, we have compiled a list of the real offenders who deserved this title. Take a look at the gallery above and let us know what you think.
I don't want any flack for this. I love Justin Bieber, and while I, like Leandra Medine, have never met a drop crotch I didn't like -- I officially have. I'm over his stylist. He needs to go for dapper in the upcoming year, and not crazy.
If you wear a white-on-white tux to your wedding, it's doomed. Kris Humphries may have been slightly upgraded by Kim K, but his style is still beyond horrendous.
It's hard for me to believe Russell Brand is sober sometimes. Those outfits? Oy. Not sound decisions. And this is a tame one!
Cee Lo Green is super talented, but his penchant for clothes that Missy Elliott wore in 1998 is just unacceptable.
I don't know where to begin. Kevin Federline has truly revealed himself to be stuck in a really bad phase, that I like to call Malibu's Most Wanted.