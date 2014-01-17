A Photo History of Jared Leto’s Love Affair With Dressing In Drag

Jared Leto’s having a great week. On Sunday, he nabbed a Golden Globe, and last night he won a Critics Choice award for his jaw-dropping portrayal as transgender AIDS activist Rayon in the film “Dallas Buyers Club.” While gender-bending movie stills of Leto have been making the rounds lately, it’s worth noting that the role isn’t the first time the actor’s dressed in drag.

Last summer, the actor raised eyebrows with a Candy magazine cover, which shows the former “My So-Called Life” star in a pink wig, long eyelashes, and a bright red pout. Shot by his best buddy Terry Richardson, the images go on to show Jared in a number of different drag looks.(Candy has a history of turning famous, gorgeous men into gorgeous ladies. In October 2010, Richardson shot James Franco, who posed with red lips, a statement necklace, and a cigarette, and the Internet exploded.)

Take a look at the photos of Leto below to see his love affair of dressing in drag!

Photos courtesy of Terry Richardson