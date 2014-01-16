Totally Normal: Jared Leto Has a Coffin in His Living Room

Jared Leto is one of our most long-standing celebrity crushes—he’s got a perfect face that never seems to age, loads of talent, and the ombré hair in the game (not to mention his predilection for perfectly messy man buns.) But—and this is a big but—he also has a coffin his living room. Sigh. Why’d you have to go and do that, J?

In a new interview with Variety , the 40-year-old (!) actor revealed that he uses a coffin as a living room table. And here’s the best part: He has no idea where it came from. “I think it’s from [the film] ‘Mr. Nobody,’ but I can’t really remember.” So goth.

Jean-Marc Vallee. To be fair, having a coffin coffee table kind of makes sense for the “Dallas Buyers Club” star and Golden Globe winner , considering how much he’s committed to really living in extremes. Take how he auditioned for the role of Rayon in “Buyers Club.” Rather than show up and read for the part, Leto dressed as the transgendered character and actually hit on director

“He was dressed as a woman, as Rayon, with makeup, for this 20-30 minute call,” recalled Vallee to Variety. “I thought he was going to stop the masquerade after five minutes, but he didn’t. He was talking as Rayon and creating the character in front of me.”

“I remember connecting, and reaching out to pick up some lipstick,” says Leto. “I put it on and I could kind of see his jaw drop. I undid this big winter jacket and had a pink furry sweater on and pulled it down over my shoulder.”