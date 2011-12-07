Jared Leto Breaks A Guinness World Record

Yes, you read that headline correctly! Jared Leto a.k.a. Jordan Catalano has officially broken a Guinness World Record. You’re probably wondering what he did to accomplish such a feat. Well, firstly he is officially the person who has ignored the most calls from Spencer Cain in the world. (COME ON BABEEE, pick up your phone! I know you’re there!) No I’m kidding. As if I have his number…on speed dial.

Anyway, back in reality, Leto and his band 30 Seconds To Mars will perform their 300th gig at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom tonight, which makes them the band with the most shows performed during a single album cycle. I’ve actually never seen them live (f*cking restraining orders and all…), but I bet they put on a kickass show.

“We are complete animals when it comes time to take the stage, and we don’t hold back at all,” he told EW. “Every night, there’s … an electricity in the room. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to do what we’re doing for so long now.”

Either that, or Jared’s bizarre Benjamin Button syndrome keeps them all young and energetic. Keep up the good work, boys!