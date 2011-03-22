Japan’s Top Designer Isn’t Comfortable in the Light

For the last 40 years Yohji Yamamoto has been an inspiration to those in the fashion world who love the dark side of clothing. Yamamoto is famous for his color choices of black, black and black “For my total life I am comfortable being in black, not in the light.” He is also known for his exaggerated silhouettes paired with crazy elements that are reminiscent of Japanese street fashion. Just look at the super colorful hair in his most recent women’s Fall 2011 collection or the amazing textures of his suits for his men’s Spring 2011 collection.

But for the last 10 years, he has collaborated with Adidas on their Y-3 Line, the Sports Style Division of Adidas. Instead of his usual black suit jackets with dress pants, this line consists of exaggerated, sporty jackets with colorful (gasp!) sneakers and much more. It has been unbelievably successful and has given a new spin to Yamamoto’s legacy.

Check out model Bo Don in the Y-3 Spring Lookbook, as well as the Nowness‘ exclusive trailer for the documentary on Yamamoto’s collaboration with Y-3.

Y-3 is still growing. A new Y-3 store just opened in London, where there is also an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum displaying 80 of some of his most amazing pieces.

I wonder what’s next for Yamamoto?